Gov. Kevin Stitt returns from economic trip in Qatar

  • Updated
  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday returned from a brief economic development trip to Qatar.

He was joined by Commerce Secretary Chad Mariska to promote Oklahoma’s energy industry, support the military and attract investment to the state, said Kate Vesper, a Stitt spokeswoman.

No taxpayer dollars were used to fund the trip, which was paid for through an economic development fund using private money, she said.

The same fund has been used in the past for economic development trips.

Stitt met with Qatar officials and the U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Timmy T. Davis at the U.S. Embassy in Doha. He also visited Al Udeid Air Base, which houses the U.S. Air Force among other foreign forces, Vesper said.

He met with Oklahoma Air National Guard soldiers at the embassy who are at Al Udeid on mobilization orders according to Stitt's office.

Stitt was able to attend part of a game being played at the World Cup before returning to Oklahoma, Vesper said.

He left on Sunday. Two days were spent on travel.

