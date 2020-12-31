 Skip to main content
Gov. Kevin Stitt loses another Cabinet secretary

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of public safety has resigned to focus on his business and family.

Chip Keating on Thursday became the latest secretary to resign from the governor’s Cabinet.

He oversaw the Corrections Department, the Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control and other agencies involved in public safety.

“The last two years have been some of the most rewarding of my life,” he wrote in his resignation announcement to his “Public Safety Team.”

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

