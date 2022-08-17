Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Markwayne Mullin for U.S. Senate seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday endorsed Markwayne Mullin in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff for the open U.S. Senate.

U.S. Rep. Mullin faces former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon for the post being vacated by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

“I have known Markwayne for years, and he is a fighter,” Stitt said. “He is an independent thinker. He is also a businessman.”

Mullin said the endorsement was an honor and humbling, and he added he will work with Stitt to prevent federal overreach.

— Barbara Hoberock