Gore woman, 39, killed in crash on Christmas in Muskogee County

A Gore woman was killed Christmas morning when her vehicle hit a tree in Muskogee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Teresa Hardy, 39, was driving a 2009 Nissan Cube south on Oktaha Road when her vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree a mile south of Summit about 8:50 a.m. Saturday.
The vehicle traveled off the road for about 200 feet before hitting the tree.
Hardy died at the scene, troopers said. She reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!