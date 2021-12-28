 Skip to main content
Gore woman, 39, killed in crash on Christmas in Muskogee County
Gore woman, 39, killed in crash on Christmas in Muskogee County

  • Updated
A Gore woman was killed Christmas morning when her vehicle hit a tree in Muskogee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Teresa Hardy, 39, was driving a 2009 Nissan Cube south on Oktaha Road when her vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree a mile south of Summit about 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle traveled off the road for about 200 feet before hitting the tree.

Hardy died at the scene, troopers said. She reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.

