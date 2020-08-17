OKLAHOMA CITY - The Republican contest to pick an opponent for U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn heads into the home stretch with the GOP candidates attacking each other as liars and losers, while Horn has had weeks of breathing room to make a case for reelection.
State Sen. Stephanie Bice and businesswoman Terry Neese face each other in the Aug. 25 runoff primary in the 5th Congressional District. The only scheduled debate is set for Tuesday in Oklahoma City.
Bice, 46, and Neese, 72, both of Oklahoma City, emerged from the crowded June 30 primary as the top two vote-getters, though Neese bested Bice by more than 7,500 votes.
Bice, who was endorsed by the National Rifle Association, kicked off her runoff campaign with negative ads questioning Neese’s commitment to gun rights.