 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GoFundMe set up for Ponca City firefighter recovering after rollover ambulance crash

GoFundMe set up for Ponca City firefighter recovering after rollover ambulance crash

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A GoFundMe for a Ponca City firefighter who was injured in a rollover ambulance crash near Tulsa had raised over $3,000 by Thursday evening.

Landon Carpenter was part of a medical transport when the ambulance hydroplaned on the Sand Springs Expressway in the rain on Monday, causing the ambulance to run off the road and overturn multiple times.

Carpenter sustained multiple fractures to his back, neck and ribs and was placed in ICU in a Tulsa hospital, according to information on the GoFundMe page.

He is currently stable, according to the information, but he and his family face some challenges ahead with his recovery.

"Any donations are greatly appreciated," the GoFundMe states. "If you are unable to donate, prayers are free and will be as valuable to the family as monetary donations."

The fundraising page can be found at gofund.me/173fc084.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says North Korea is top foreign policy issue

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News