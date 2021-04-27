GoFundMe set up for Fort Gibson family of four injured in I-40 crash

A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Fort Gibson family of four who were all injured in a five-car crash on Interstate 40.

Klint and Katie Impson and their two children were traveling to a soccer game when the collision occurred Sunday, the GoFundMe information states.

A 2009 Jeep Liberty was going the wrong direction in the westbound lanes when it hit the Impsons' 2021 Kia SUV and another vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The Jeep then hit a third vehicle and flipped, ejecting and killing its driver, Todd Cahill, 45, of Shawnee, troopers said. The third vehicle that was hit then struck another vehicle.

Klint Impson and all three of his passengers were pinned in the wreckage of their SUV for about 45 minutes before the Strother Fire Department extricated them.

Klint Impson, 41, Kathryn Impson, 39, and their 7-year-old son were all flown by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

The Impsons' 11-year-old daughter reportedly was stable and was taken by ambulance to the same Oklahoma City hospital.

No one in the other three vehicles was injured, troopers said.