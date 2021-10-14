 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glencoe man struck, killed while sitting outside Stillwater rehab center
0 Comments

Glencoe man struck, killed while sitting outside Stillwater rehab center

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TotalHealth.JPG

A man sitting on a bench outside this Stillwater rehabilitation center was reportedly struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning.

 Google Earth

A Glencoe man died after being hit by a car in a Stillwater parking lot on Thursday, the city reported. 

Clayton Briscoe, 48, was sitting on a bench outside Total Health Rehabilitation, 1810 N. Perkins Road, when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot about 8:50 a.m., a city of Stillwater news release states. 

Its driver, a 74-year-old Stillwater woman, waved to Briscoe, and she reportedly intended to push her brake but instead pressed the accelerator, sending her vehicle crashing into him. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. 

The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the crash. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can Republicans who voted against Trump continue in their political careers?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News