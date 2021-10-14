Glencoe man struck, killed while sitting outside Stillwater rehab center

A Glencoe man died after being hit by a car in a Stillwater parking lot on Thursday, the city reported.

Clayton Briscoe, 48, was sitting on a bench outside Total Health Rehabilitation, 1810 N. Perkins Road, when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot about 8:50 a.m., a city of Stillwater news release states.

Its driver, a 74-year-old Stillwater woman, waved to Briscoe, and she reportedly intended to push her brake but instead pressed the accelerator, sending her vehicle crashing into him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the crash.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.