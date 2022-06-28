Gas-leak explosion kills couple in Henryetta

An older Henryetta couple died after an explosion following a gas leak in their home Monday morning.
The fire in the 1800 block of Elm Road near Wilson Road, on the northwest side of Henryetta, was reported around 4:45 a.m., and first responders found a mobile home in flames, according to Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice.
Officials found the couple dead, with one body outside the home and the other inside. Their identities were not released Tuesday.
The explosion was the result of a gas leak, according to Rice.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
