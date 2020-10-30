Fundraiser in OKC tonight features St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County GOP fundraiser this Friday will feature a St. Louis couple that gained attention after brandishing guns at protesters walking down their private street this summer.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey will talk during a fundraiser hosted by the Oklahoma County Republican Party Friday night at the Higher Plain Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.
The event is titled "Mark and Patricia McCloskey, persecuted by the left, are coming to OKC!"
Earlier this month, the McCloskeys pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence after being indicted by a Missouri grand jury, according to NPR.
