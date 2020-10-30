 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fundraiser in OKC tonight features St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters

Fundraiser in OKC tonight features St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty

St. Louis-based lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey speak outside the Republican campaign office in downtown Scranton, Pa., during an appearance with former congressman Lou Barletta for a Trump campaign event on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The McCloskeys received national attention in June when they pulled guns on Black Lives Matter protesters who broke into their gated community and marched past their home.

 Christopher Dolan, Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma County GOP fundraiser this Friday will feature a St. Louis couple that gained attention after brandishing guns at protesters walking down their private street this summer.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey will talk during a fundraiser hosted by the Oklahoma County Republican Party Friday night at the Higher Plain Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.

The event is titled "Mark and Patricia McCloskey, persecuted by the left, are coming to OKC!"

Earlier this month, the McCloskeys pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence after being indicted by a Missouri grand jury, according to NPR.

Click here to read more at Oklahoman.com.

Gallery: Oklahoma voter guide 2020

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News