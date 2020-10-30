Fundraiser for OKC woman in 'Borat' raises $142,000; actor donates $100k to her church

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sacha Baron Cohen, the actor who portrays the brash Borat character, has made a sizable donation to the Oklahoma City church home of Jeanise Jones, who is featured in his new film.
The Rev. Derrick Scobey, senior pastor of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, said Cohen donated $100,000 to the church on Wednesday. Scobey said the church has earmarked the money to be used for the community.
Scobey set up a GoFundMe campaign for Jones, explaining that she is faithful church member who thought the scenario presented by Cohen was "real life." He said she had worked in the insurance industry for more than 30 years and lost her most recent job as a counseling service receptionist several months ago due to COVID-19.
"It is amazing. I would never expect nothing like this," Jones said of the fundraiser, which as of Friday morning had raised $142,000. "It's blowing my mind."
