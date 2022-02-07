Full text: Gov. Kevin Stitt's State of the State 2022 speech

Our fiscal house is in order.

We’re coming off a year where we made record investments in education while still cutting taxes.

We’re fourth in the nation in budget reserves.

Our state’s credit rating has gone up.

We’ve held state agencies accountable by putting the right leaders in place and aligning them with a common vision.

Oklahomans have a renewed sense of pride in our state and our way of life.

Thousands of people across the country have said, “sign me up!”

But to get to Top Ten, we can’t be satisfied with the status quo.

Jim Collins wrote in his book Good to Great, “good is the enemy of great.”

Will Rogers put it another way: “the road to success is dotted with many tempting parking spaces.”

Oklahoma has all the bones and the capabilities to be the greatest state in the nation, and we’ve come too far to settle for anything less than our best.