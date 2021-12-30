Friends of deer named Christmas mourn after white doe turns up at processor

Silzer said the rancher who now owns the cattle called her Thursday morning to ask whether she had seen the white doe because he had not seen her since Christmas Eve and he knew she had roamed onto other property — as she sometimes did — where people were hunting on Christmas Day.

“He had heard someone killed her and took her to a processor, and so I started calling around,” she said.

She found a processor who said they took in a white doe, and she couldn’t help but be emotional, Silzer said.

“I have watched over her since she was just a baby,” she said. “They told me they were very sorry for my loss. … I tried to call them back to see if they could confirm it was her because of the notch she has in her ear, but I don’t think they’re taking my calls anymore.”