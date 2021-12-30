Friends of deer named Christmas mourn after white doe turns up at processor

As if the year 2021 couldn’t get any worse, now someone has killed Christmas — and on Christmas Day, no less.
Christmas, a pure-white white-tailed deer popular with residents of the Cleora area near Grand Lake for many years, apparently was killed by a hunter on Christmas Day.
“It’s one of those things that is hard to confirm for sure, but it’s 99.9% that it was her,” said Paula House Silzer, who has watched the doe since it was a fawn that turned up with a herd of cattle on her family’s ranch in November 2012.
The little white doe was a relatively rare leucistic deer — as opposed to albino. Most deer with that pigmentation condition are a piebald pattern with white and tan patches. Her coat had a faint hint of tan throughout that was more visible in the low light or when she was molting, but mostly she looked purely white.
Her situation was even more unusual because she adopted a herd of cattle as a fawn. Silzer said she believed the fawn’s mother and a sibling were hit by a car a day or two before she turned up with the cattle. The little white doe nursed on cows, was apparently shunned by other deer, and stayed with that herd even when they were moved to a new ranch several miles down the road a few years later.
Silzer said the rancher who now owns the cattle called her Thursday morning to ask whether she had seen the white doe because he had not seen her since Christmas Eve and he knew she had roamed onto other property — as she sometimes did — where people were hunting on Christmas Day.
“He had heard someone killed her and took her to a processor, and so I started calling around,” she said.
She found a processor who said they took in a white doe, and she couldn’t help but be emotional, Silzer said.
“I have watched over her since she was just a baby,” she said. “They told me they were very sorry for my loss. … I tried to call them back to see if they could confirm it was her because of the notch she has in her ear, but I don’t think they’re taking my calls anymore.”
People often saw the deer with the herd of cattle and pulled off the two-lane blacktop to watch with binoculars. The deer was featured in Tulsa World stories in 2017 in which residents said if any hunter killed the deer he or she likely would be “run out of town by a mob of angry Christmas fans.”
Word was definitely spread among area hunters that Christmas was off-limits, she said.
“We are deer hunters, and I don’t have anything against hunting. She was just a special deer, and I can’t imagine how anyone didn’t know about her or why anyone would want to shoot a special old doe like that.”
Living mostly in the wild and at 9½ years old, Christmas’ days likely were becoming numbered. Biological literature on white-tailed deer notes that most deer in the wild don’t live past 10, but domesticated and protected deer often live 15 to 20 years.
Silzer said she has no desire to share the name of the meat processor or start people guessing on who might have shot the popular deer.
“It’s a small town, and I’m sure word will get around and some people will be upset with them,” she said. “They didn’t do anything illegal or anything wrong, really. But you can’t help but be upset. It’s very heartbreaking. Even if she would have died of natural causes I would be sad, but this just broke my heart, and at Christmastime.”