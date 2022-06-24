 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free guided tours set for Honey Springs Battlefield on upcoming Saturdays

  • Updated
  • 0

Visitors to the Honey Springs Battlefield historic site can take advantage of special tours on several upcoming Saturdays.

Normally, all tours at the site, 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville, are self-guided.

But on four upcoming Saturdays — this Saturday, June 25, as well as July 2, 16 and 23 — visitors can take free tours of the park and its six trails guided by students from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha.

The series of tours coincides with the annual memorial of the battle at 10:30 a.m. July 16.

The students will point out the exact locations of military actions, highlight key aspects of the engagement and discuss its historical importance.

For more information, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org or call 918-473-5572.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dark money pours into state races

Dark money pours into state races

With Democrats having few primaries and Libertarians none at all, virtually all of the money has been spent on intraparty Republican warfare.

Dark money campaign hits state auditor race

Dark money campaign hits state auditor race

Records show independent expenditures for Cindy Bird's Republican primary opponent, Steven McQuillen, of more than $280,000. In addition, at least three statewide mailers, each of which could cost as much as $100,000, have gone out supporting McQuillen or opposing Byrd.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert