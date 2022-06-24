Free guided tours set for Honey Springs Battlefield on upcoming Saturdays

Visitors to the Honey Springs Battlefield historic site can take advantage of special tours on several upcoming Saturdays.

Normally, all tours at the site, 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville, are self-guided.

But on four upcoming Saturdays — this Saturday, June 25, as well as July 2, 16 and 23 — visitors can take free tours of the park and its six trails guided by students from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha.

The series of tours coincides with the annual memorial of the battle at 10:30 a.m. July 16.

The students will point out the exact locations of military actions, highlight key aspects of the engagement and discuss its historical importance.

For more information, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org or call 918-473-5572.

