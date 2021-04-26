Four people traveling from Muskogee to Florida killed in Friday plane crash in Arkansas

Four people died Friday after the single-engine plane they boarded in Muskogee apparently went missing during inclement weather and crashed in a remote area of Arkansas, officials confirmed Monday afternoon.

A statement from Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro indicates authorities in Arkansas notified the agency about finding wreckage of a single-engine Piper PA-46 aircraft near Danville, Arkansas, around 11 a.m. Saturday.

That notification followed an FAA Alert Notice to law enforcement in hopes of finding the aircraft, which had been reported missing Friday evening while en route from the Muskogee Regional Airport to the Williston Municipal Airport in Williston, Florida.

Molinaro said four people were aboard but said it would be up to local officials to identify who, if anyone, survived. Danville, Arkansas, is nearly 200 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Yell County, Arkansas, Emergency Management Director Jeff Gilkey wrote in a Facebook post that there were no survivors, and said the names of those who died would be withheld until their families had been notified. Authorities had not publicly released their names by Monday evening.