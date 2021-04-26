Four people traveling from Muskogee to Florida killed in Friday plane crash in Arkansas

Four people died Friday after the single-engine plane they boarded in Muskogee apparently went missing during inclement weather and crashed in a remote area of Arkansas, officials confirmed Monday afternoon.
A statement from Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro indicates authorities in Arkansas notified the agency about finding wreckage of a single-engine Piper PA-46 aircraft near Danville, Arkansas, around 11 a.m. Saturday.
That notification followed an FAA Alert Notice to law enforcement in hopes of finding the aircraft, which had been reported missing Friday evening while en route from the Muskogee Regional Airport to the Williston Municipal Airport in Williston, Florida.
Molinaro said four people were aboard but said it would be up to local officials to identify who, if anyone, survived. Danville, Arkansas, is nearly 200 miles southeast of Tulsa.
Yell County, Arkansas, Emergency Management Director Jeff Gilkey wrote in a Facebook post that there were no survivors, and said the names of those who died would be withheld until their families had been notified. Authorities had not publicly released their names by Monday evening.
A notation from the FAA about the incident contains the aircraft's N registration number, which records show is a match for a Tulsa-area resident. The notation states there was one crew member and three passengers on board when the aircraft crashed "under unknown circumstances" near Danville.
Yell County Emergency Management's Facebook page featured a post earlier Friday afternoon that warned of possible thunderstorms that evening and overnight in the region amid widespread rain.
"Friday, April 23, at approximately 5 p.m. Yell County was notified by the FAA that a single engine plane had been lost on radar," Gilkey wrote in the post about the crash. "Yell County agencies responded and searched the area until operations were postponed at midnight due to weather and dangerous terrain."
He said officials recovered the wreckage just after 11 a.m. Saturday in a "very mountainous and dense part of western Yell County." Molinaro said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board would investigate how the collision occurred.
Danville, south of Russellville, Arkansas, is about halfway between Fort Smith and Little Rock.