Four die, including 2 children, in Ottawa County crash
Four die, including 2 children, in Ottawa County crash

Four people, including two children, died Friday night in a head-on crash in Ottawa County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

A 7-year-old and a 10-year old in one vehicle died, along with Charlsee Eberly, 30, of Miami, Oklahoma, who was the lone occupant in the other vehicle and Kaitlyn Kibel, 28, of Quapaw, the driver of the second vehicle involved in the wreck, troopers reported. 

A 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix and 2016 Nissan Rogue collided about 8:42 p.m. Friday on North South 630 Road about 3 ½ miles north of Quapaw, but details of the crash were still under investigation, the OHP said. 

The children who died were in the Nissan Rogue, along with two other juveniles, who were hospitalized in stable condition, troopers said. 

The conditions of both drivers were under investigation, as whether seat belts were used in either vehicle, troopers said. Road conditions were described in the collision report as wet at the time of the wreck. 

