About 100 Ukrainian troops are headed to Fort Sill to receive training on how to use and maintain a Patriot air defense system, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
Fort Sill to train 100 Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot missile defense system
- By Jack Money, The Oklahoman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, a Norman Democrat and former teacher, filed legislation Wednesday to repeal House Bill 1775 — a 2021 law that proponents say bans the teaching of critical race theory. #oklaed
An existing law was designed to prevent scenarios where lawmakers approve funding for a state program or entity and then leave office and take a job with that program or entity. #oklaed
Part of what’s allowed XBB.1.5 to spread so quickly is that it doesn’t seem to be affected much by antibodies developed through a recent infection or vaccination.
Promising a second term much like the first, Gov. Kevin Stitt opened a long weekend of inaugural events with with a sold out $200-per-person dinner and ball at the BOK Center.
"Though Leader McCarthy offered some positive rule changes to the House Freedom Caucus … they are not concrete reforms that will lead to a true change in our trajectory towards bankruptcy," said new U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen, who associated himself with the Freedom Caucus during his 2022 campaign.
Oklahoma's 1st District congressman isn’t saying no to the possibility of becoming a compromise candidate after he was nominated by Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert on Thursday.
Events include include three balls, a prayer service and a swearing-in ceremony and on Jan. 9.
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has appointed Richard Miller of Madill to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Oklahoma will recover $226.1 million from these new settlements, including up to $79.5 million from Walgreens, $73 million from CVS, $41 million from Walmart and $32.6 million from Allergan, an opioid manufacturer.
The lawsuit alleges that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority's public bidding process fails to adhere to state law regarding preferential treatment for local providers already serving Medicaid patients.