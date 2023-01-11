 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Fort Sill to train 100 Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot missile defense system

  • Updated
  • 0

About 100 Ukrainian troops are headed to Fort Sill to receive training on how to use and maintain a Patriot air defense system, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Read the rest of this story online at oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oklahoma AG announces more opioid settlements

Oklahoma AG announces more opioid settlements

Oklahoma will recover $226.1 million from these new settlements, including up to $79.5 million from Walgreens, $73 million from CVS, $41 million from Walmart and $32.6 million from Allergan, an opioid manufacturer.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 was fifth-warmest year on record, new report says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert