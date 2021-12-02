Fort Gibson woman killed after crashing into back of tractor-trailer, troopers say

A Fort Gibson woman was killed Wednesday after her car careened into the back of a parked tractor-trailer along the Muskogee Turnpike, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Glenda Risenhoover, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene about 5:45 p.m., according to the report. She was driving a 2010 Ford Edge and reportedly ran off the road to the right for an unknown reason.
The truck driver, a 30-year-old Canadian man, was reportedly not injured. His vehicle was parked on the shoulder in the southbound lanes of the highway, Oklahoma 351, about four miles south of Broken Arrow.
Troopers listed the cause of the crash as unknown, as well as Risenhoover's condition at the time of the crash.
Seatbelts were in use by all, according to the report.
