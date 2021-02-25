Former Tulsa senator sued for $75,000 in crash that killed Bristow man

OKLAHOMA CITY — The surviving spouse of a man killed when a former senator struck his vehicle is suing her and the state.

The suit filed on Feb. 19 by Shelley Lopez on behalf of the late Enrique Lopez of Bristow in Lincoln County District Court claims former Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, failed to operate her vehicle in a safe and reasonable manner.

The suit seeks in excess of $75,000.

In November, Ikley-Freeman was charged with first-degree manslaughter in Lincoln County stemming from the death.

Ikley-Freeman on May 22 was traveling in inclement weather along the Turner Turnpike when her vehicle struck the vehicle of Lopez, who died at the scene.

The suit alleges Ikley-Freeman, who was injured in the wreck, failed to “exercise due care and operate her vehicle in a safe and reasonable manner while acting in the course and scope of her employment.”

The suit alleges Ikley-Freeman violated law concerning speeding, reckless driving, operating a vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper for weather conditions and failure to stay in a single lane of travel.