Former Stitt adviser Tom Bates takes reins at Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tom Bates hit the ground running during his first week as the new Pardon and Parole Board executive director.

He was recently hired to replace Steve Bickley, who resigned in August after claiming that a board member threatened him for doing his job.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has three appointees to the board, while the Oklahoma Supreme Court and Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals each have an appointment.

Stitt called Bates a proven leader who played a critical role in making government more efficient and accessible.

Bates is not a stranger to tackling difficult roles.

He served as interim health commissioner from April 2018 until September 2019 after former administrators at the Oklahoma State Department of Health were accused of financial mismanagement.

He led the agency through the initial stages of implementing medical marijuana.

“I guess I developed a bit of a reputation as someone who goes into tough spots in difficult moments and tries to make things better, so the Pardon and Parole Board seemed like the next logical spot to put those skills to work,” Bates said.

Bates oversees an agency with a budget of nearly $2.3 million.