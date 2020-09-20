Former Stitt adviser Tom Bates takes reins at Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tom Bates hit the ground running during his first week as the new Pardon and Parole Board executive director.
He was recently hired to replace Steve Bickley, who resigned in August after claiming that a board member threatened him for doing his job.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has three appointees to the board, while the Oklahoma Supreme Court and Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals each have an appointment.
Stitt called Bates a proven leader who played a critical role in making government more efficient and accessible.
Bates is not a stranger to tackling difficult roles.
He served as interim health commissioner from April 2018 until September 2019 after former administrators at the Oklahoma State Department of Health were accused of financial mismanagement.
He led the agency through the initial stages of implementing medical marijuana.
“I guess I developed a bit of a reputation as someone who goes into tough spots in difficult moments and tries to make things better, so the Pardon and Parole Board seemed like the next logical spot to put those skills to work,” Bates said.
Bates oversees an agency with a budget of nearly $2.3 million.
He views his role as ensuring the pardon and parole process is fair, open and transparent and that the board members have the information they need to make good decisions.
During the end of Bickley’s tenure, the board was made aware of some concerns staff had.
Pardon and Parole Board Chairman Robert Gilliland said Bates plans on interviewing each staff member to learn about their job and where efficiencies can be increased.
Gilliland said the staff concerns were resolved before Bickley left office.
Gilliland said Bates has good contacts within state government, including the Department of Corrections and Attorney General’s Office.
Bates worked for the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office from 1999 until 2014, serving the last two years as first assistant attorney general.
Bates, who holds a law degree, has also been a special adviser to Stitt.
Bates and Gilliland said they didn’t know when another commutation docket would be heard.
Last fall, the Pardon and Parole Board recommended to commute the sentences of 527 offenders, the largest action in state and national history, according Stitt’s office.
They were the result of a law that allowed those serving time for crimes that no longer required a prison sentence to seek relief through the board. It is part of an effort to reform the criminal justice process in Oklahoma.
“I look forward to working with the entire board as we continue to capitalize on the momentum we have seen and move the needle in public safety and criminal justice reform in Oklahoma,” Stitt said.
Gilliland said Pardon and Parole Board staff at certain times during the commutation process were overworked so the agency could accomplish its mission.
Bates said he is evaluating staffing levels, noting the agency has some vacancies.
“One of the things we need to talk about going forward is what is the sustainable workload of the Pardon and Parole Board and do we need to make ... additions to the staff if that workload is going to continue,” Bates said.
Bates said that during his first week on the job, he has been very impressed with how hard the staff and board members are working.
Featured video
Barbara Hoberock
405-528-2465
barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @bhoberock
“I guess I developed a bit of a reputation as someone who goes into tough spots in difficult moments and tries to make things better, so the Pardon and Parole Board seemed like the next logical spot to put those skills to work."
Tom Bates, new executive director
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!