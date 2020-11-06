Former Republican state Sen. Ervin Yen to run for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Republican state Sen. Ervin Yen on Thursday announced he is running for governor in 2022.
Yen on Tuesday filed a statement of organization for a gubernatorial bid with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. He is the first Republican to announce his intention to run.
Yen, a cardiac anesthesiologist, was elected to Senate District 40 in 2014.
He lost in the 2018 primary to Republican Joe Howell. Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, now holds the post.
The district includes Oklahoma City, Warr Acres, Nichols Hills and The Village.
Yen transferred about $160,000 left in his Senate account to his gubernatorial account.
“Do I think I can win?” said Yen, 65, who is married with five children. “Who knows? If the election were held today, no. Who knows what will happen in the next year or two.”
He supports a statewide mandatory mask mandate to reduce the spread of COVID-19, something Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, has declined to implement.
Yen said how the state has dealt with COVID-19 is one of the reasons that motivated him to run.
He said he believes Stitt is getting bad advice or not listening to the advice he is getting on handling COVID-19.
He is against the privatization of Medicaid. Stitt supports managed care.
“That has been tried in the past and it has been unsuccessful,” Yen said.
Yen said although he and Stitt come from a business background, a state can’t be run like a business.
During his time in the Senate, he was a strong advocate for childhood vaccinations, drawing the ire of some groups that did not like his desire to remove some exemptions for vaccinations.
While in the Senate, he also voiced concern about bills he perceived as unconstitutional, such as a bill that would ban the abortion of fetuses diagnosed with Down syndrome or other “viable genetic disorders” or the possibility of one. Yen is pro-life.
He spoke against a bill that would have made it a felony for physicians to perform abortions, calling it “insane.”
He also authored a bill to prohibit minors from using tanning beds, which ultimately became law.
