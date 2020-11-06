Former Republican state Sen. Ervin Yen to run for governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former Republican state Sen. Ervin Yen on Thursday announced he is running for governor in 2022.

Yen on Tuesday filed a statement of organization for a gubernatorial bid with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. He is the first Republican to announce his intention to run.

Yen, a cardiac anesthesiologist, was elected to Senate District 40 in 2014.

He lost in the 2018 primary to Republican Joe Howell. Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, now holds the post.

The district includes Oklahoma City, Warr Acres, Nichols Hills and The Village.

Yen transferred about $160,000 left in his Senate account to his gubernatorial account.

“Do I think I can win?” said Yen, 65, who is married with five children. “Who knows? If the election were held today, no. Who knows what will happen in the next year or two.”

He supports a statewide mandatory mask mandate to reduce the spread of COVID-19, something Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, has declined to implement.

Yen said how the state has dealt with COVID-19 is one of the reasons that motivated him to run.