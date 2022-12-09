Former Quapaw officials likely to face trial on corruption charges in 2023

A special prosecutor expects to go to trial next year with corruption charges against two former Quapaw Nation officials, the tribe said this week.

In a case first made public in April 2021, former Quapaw Nation Chairman John Berrey and former Secretary-Treasurer Tamara Smiley-Reeves face allegations of using tribal funds to pay for private jets, spa treatments and other extravagant personal expenses.

The defendants have described the allegations as strictly political.

Meanwhile, the tribe is also pursuing a civil lawsuit against Berrey, Smiley-Reeves and several other individuals who are accused of various levels of involvement in a scheme to give each other salary increases and bonuses totaling millions of dollars.

The tribe has dropped allegations against two of the original defendants in the civil case: Janet Cummings, former general manager of Downstream Casino Resort, and Sheri Smiley, sister of Smiley-Reeves.

Smiley, an attorney who lives in Kansas City, accused officials of including her in the lawsuit only because she had criticized the way funds had been handled by the Business Committee, the tribe’s highest governing body.

“I truly believe that I was sued because I spoke out against the Business Committee,” Smiley said. “I spoke out. I asked questions.”

Berrey had served as the tribe’s chairman, its highest elected official, since the early 2000s before losing the seat in an election in 2020.

Both the criminal and civil cases will be heard in tribal court.

“In white-collar cases, there’s a tremendous amount of information and a tremendous amount of paperwork to prepare for the court,” said special prosecutor Douglas Dry, explaining why the case has taken nearly two years to come to trial.

