Former Cherokee Nation chief justice, Vietnam veteran, receives Medal of Honor at White House

More than 50 years after he returned from Vietnam, a longtime Oklahoma attorney and former Cherokee Nation chief justice has been presented the nation's highest military honor for his actions there.
Dwight Birdwell was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden on Tuesday in a ceremony at the White House.
Birdwell, who was recognized for his bravery during an enemy assault in 1968, was one of four Vietnam War Army veterans presented the medal Tuesday.
The others were Spc. Dennis M. Fujii, Maj. John J. Duffy and Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, who was recognized posthumously.
"Not every service member has received the full recognition they deserve, and today we are setting the record straight," Biden said. "I'm proud to finally award our highest military honor to each of you."
Birdwell, who was named to the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame in 2017, was recognized for his actions on Jan. 31, 1968, when a large enemy force attacked his airbase near Saigon.
After his tank commander was wounded during the assault, Birdwell, under heavy enemy fire, moved him to safety, then turned his attention to their attackers.
He fired the tank's weapons and then dismounted and continued fighting.
Birdwell was wounded during the attack, receiving fire to his face and torso, but refused to evacuate.
"When he was ordered to board a medivac helicopter — this I find amazing — he went and crawled right back off the other side and kept on fighting," Biden said. "Only after reinforcements arrived and only after he'd helped with evacuations of his fellow wounded did Spc. Birdwell agree to evacuate himself."
The president said Birdwell received a Silver Star at the time. But years later, his commanding officer, realizing he had not received the higher honor, took it upon himself to "correct the record."
"He fully documented Birdwell's actions to make this day possible," Biden said.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., who attended the White House ceremony, said in a press release Tuesday: “Mr. Birdwell is someone I deeply respect, not only for his service to our Tribal Nation, but also for his service to our country.
"Honoring his heroic deeds and bestowing the Medal of Honor to him is the right thing to do for his valiant actions during the Vietnam War. He is a true Cherokee patriot who put his own life at risk without hesitation and expected no commendation.”
Birdwell, currently an attorney in Oklahoma City, grew up in Adair County and graduated from Stilwell High School.
He entered the Army in 1966 and served in Vietnam with the 4th Cavalry, 25th Infantry Division.
Birdwell served 12 years on the Cherokee Nation's Judicial Appeals Tribunal, including two years as chief justice.
Honoring their service: A look back at our 'Veterans Remember' series
Tulsa WWII Navy veteran Dorothy Gibbons
Godforsaken and desolate.
For new Navy WAVES enlistee Dorothy Gibbons, those were the first words that popped in her head upon learning where she was being sent.
Her father’s reaction was even more to the point.
“He said, ‘Oklahoma?! What is the Navy doing in Oklahoma?! They have no water there!’ ” said Gibbons, laughing now as she recalls it.
A native of Caldwell, New Jersey, where she’d grown up just an hour’s train ride from New York City, Gibbons knew her new state was going to take some getting used to.
Click here to read more
Tulsa World File photo
Bixby WWII Army veteran Luther Metcalf
While at a reunion for his old World War II outfit a few years ago, Luther Metcalf couldn’t help noticing something about his fellow attendees.
“I looked around,” he said, “and I was about the only one who wasn’t wearing a hearing aid.”
It puzzled him at first. But Metcalf — who, truth be told, needed one himself and would soon get fitted for it — didn’t have to think very hard to realize why.
It was the toll taken by the 155 mm howitzers.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Jenks WWII Army veteran Jim Tyer
The important thing, Jim Tyer knew, was not to panic.
Granted, when you’re staring down four oncoming tanks and your only weapon has just jammed, that’s much easier to say than to do.
But Tyer, a 19-year-old soldier from Jenks, had his training to fall back on.
Months earlier at Fort Sill — a world away, it seemed, from frigid Bastogne and the western front — the proper handling of guns had been drilled into him.
“Those sergeants made us take them apart and put them back together — over and over again,” Tyer said. “And we had to do it fast.”
Click here to read more
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Marine veteran Art Lee
Before Art Lee departed Saipan bound for what would be his first combat experience, his older brother offered him some words of wisdom.
“I remember him saying, ‘You guys think you are going to go in there and stomp all over that little rock in about five days. But you are mistaken,’ ” Lee said.
The island to which his sibling, Skeet, a fellow Marine, was referring was called Iwo Jima. And Lee, 19 at the time, had good reason to heed his warning.
One of his four older brothers, all of whom were serving in the war, Skeet had already fought the Japanese, so he knew firsthand how fierce they were.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Broken Arrow WWII Army Air Corps veteran George Mackie
George Mackie will never forget it — the one and only time he got to fly a plane.
“It was so easy a 10-year-old could do it,” the former aircraft mechanic said, adding that as he raised and lowered the wheel, it felt like he was floating on air.
Bound for China during World War II aboard a DC-3 transport plane, Mackie was given the onetime opportunity by the Chinese pilot and copilot.
“I asked them if I could fly,” he said, upon which they invited him to guide the plane for several minutes.
“Of course,” he added with a chuckle, “they didn’t let me try to land it.”
Click here to read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Sapulpa WWII Navy veteran Jake Satterfield
Jake Satterfield and his comrades were not expecting any guests.
“If somebody knew, they didn’t tell us,” he said.
But the bigger surprise about their unannounced visitor was just who it turned out to be.
“We knew him immediately. The others — somebody had to tell us later,” said Satterfield, describing the time during World War II that British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the leaders of Canada and New Zealand dropped in on his U.S. Navy construction unit.
“You couldn’t be more lowdown and common than we were,” he said. But the visitors “didn’t seem to be high hats.”
Click here to read more
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jenks WWII Army veteran Sam Vallone
Blankets aren’t much of a defense against bullets.
But when it’s all you have at hand, you have to make do, Sam Vallone said.
“We covered them the best we could with mattresses, folded-up blankets, pillows, suitcases. We were trying to keep those men safe. That was our job,” said the former Army medic, recalling the time near the end of World War II when enemy planes attacked a hospital train he was on.
For all their efforts to protect the patients, though, it was mostly to no avail.
And by the time the attack was over, Vallone himself was among the casualties.
Click here to read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Broken Arrow WWII Army Air Corps veteran Ray Perkins
At any other time and place, Ray Perkins and his air crew comrades might well have been buddies.
But as it stood, they generally steered clear of each other.
“The air crews and ground crews kind of kept to themselves,” explained the former Army Air Corps clerk, who worked at the Pacific-based 72nd Bomb Squadron’s headquarters during World War II.
“I didn’t want to get acquainted,” he added. “If I got to know (the pilots and crews) I’d worry about them too much when they went out.”
Click here to read more
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Sapulpa WWII Marine veteran Bill Mauch
Bill Mauch doesn’t remember the exact words he used.
But the gist of his appeal was simple: that God would help him make it out alive.
“I think it was the first serious prayer I’d ever said,” Mauch said, chuckling as he recalled his first night on Peleliu during World War II.
After coming ashore on the Pacific island earlier in the day — the second after the invasion had begun — the 19-year-old Marine from Sapulpa would offer up that “serious prayer” while spending the night in a bomb crater.
“There were two or three other guys in it with me,” he said. “It was just a hole on the beach. There were little crabs running all around us.”
Click here to read more
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Owasso Vietnam/Korea Air Force veteran Crystal Epperson
At first sight of him, Crystal Epperson didn’t hold out much hope.
“He had no legs,” she said. “And one of his arms was gone.”
But there was something about this newly wounded serviceman — one of hundreds she tended as a triage nurse in the Korean War — that gave her pause.
In spite of all that had befallen him, she said, he seemed positively cheerful.
“He said, ‘hi’ and was just smiling and going on,” said Epperson. “He told me it was his birthday. He was 21.”
Click here to read more
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army Air Corps veteran Bill Spear
Bill Spear’s memory has all but vanished in his old age, but the 93-year-old World War II veteran will never forget seeing the countless bullet holes materialize around him moments before his bomber plane crashed behind enemy lines.
A barrage of flak from anti-aircraft guns ensured the Arkansas native’s first mission as a radio gunner on a Martin B-26 Marauder also would be his last. His hardships were far from over, however, thanks to his swift capture by German villagers and confinement at two prison camps.
Now living in a retirement community in Tulsa with his wife, Spear often reflects on his brief but hellish military service, a process that becomes more difficult with each passing year. His reflections have never resulted in regret for signing up for the U.S. Air Corps.
He did so to avoid being drafted into the army, which is what he knew would happen just a couple of weeks after moving to Tulsa in 1942 to study aircraft maintenance at what was then called Spartan School.
If Spear had to join the war effort, he wanted to do it his way. He wanted to be a pilot.
Click here to read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran J.W. Caywood
A clockmaker for more than 50 years in his spare time, it now takes him about three times as long to make one as it once did, he said.
He was even planning to give up the hobby earlier this year before his grandchildren intervened.
“They said ‘Grandpa, we’re not going to let you grow old yet,’ ” chuckled Caywood, 94, adding that they bought him some more resin and other supplies.
Caywood’s cedar clocks, cut in the shape of the state of Oklahoma, have been a mainstay of his woodworking pastime, and he has sold them at flea markets and other venues.
But as Caywood well knows, not everything time-related can be measured by a clock.
Things like the right time to start talking about the war.
Click here to read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Jenks WWII Army veteran Fred Marchant
All that's left from the incident 70 years ago that earned him a Purple Heart, the shrapnel embedded behind Fred Marchant's knee still likes to remind him that it’s there sometimes.
"When it rains or the weather changes, it’ll hurt some,” said Marchant, who sustained the wound late in the war. “I can still feel it in there.”
More than anything, though, it’s a reminder to the veteran of how fortunate he was. As he well knows, too many young men like him didn’t come back at all from World War II.
No better example of that was at the storming of Omaha Beach, which occurred on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Broken Arrow WWII Army veteran Kenneth Forrester
When Kenneth Forrester decided to drop out of Central High School at 17 and join the war effort in 1940, he knew he couldn’t tell his mother without jeopardizing his plans.
The problem was that the Army wouldn’t accept anyone under 18 without their parents’ permission. His would never approve.
So Forrester had a girl who lived in an apartment above his forge his mother’s signature. He then left without saying a word.
How did his mom find out?
“Well, when I was gone a couple days and then didn’t show up,” explained Forrester, now 95 and living in a retirement community in Broken Arrow. “But it had to be like that because they would have objected to me going.”
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Broken Arrow WWII Army veteran Earl Conley
If Earl Conley’s 100 years have taught him anything, it’s the value of friendship.
“I think the most important thing is to keep friends. And keep them fairly close,” he said. “Friends are the most important part of life.”
With that in mind, if a few friends want to make a fuss over his birthday, Conley said, he is willing to humor them.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Joe Wilkinson
It wasn’t the same kind of keyboard.
But the nimble fingers that Joe Wilkinson had developed playing the piano certainly came in handy in his new job — typing coded messages for the Army Signal Corps.
Wilkinson was still a musician at heart, though. And when a possible opportunity to perform at the officers’ club in Leyte arose, he knew he had to check it out.
As it turned out, the club band already had a pianist — a really good one — but needed a bass player. Could he play that?
No, Wilkinson said, but he was sure he could learn it. And that’s exactly what he did.
It wasn’t a piano, but that didn’t matter to Wilkinson. He was part of the band. He was making music again.
What better way to help win a war?
Click here to read more
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Broken Arrow Vietnam Army/Navy veteran Sandy Oxford
For much of her two decades recruiting out of Tulsa, there were few better at that job than Oxford.
The only female Navy recruiter in a five-state area for much of that time, she would be credited with more than 650 recruits and received a number of commendations for recruiting excellence.
“I was so tickled to be in the Navy. I was sold on my product,” she said. “What better recruiter is there than someone like that?”
All of which begs another question with regards to Oxford.
Just how is it that a former Army clerk and daughter of an Army sergeant becomes a top recruiter for the Navy?
Click here to read more
Photo by TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Bill Grisez
The red and blue are somewhat faded now, the white a little less white.
But as a symbol, Bill Grisez’s flag is still just as relevant to him as it was 70 years ago.
“I was fighting for it and it meant a lot to me,” he said recently, as he spread the handmade American flag out on a chair at his home.
Grisez, who endured two years in a German prisoner of war camp during World War II, made the flag during his confinement, using colored pencils and a white terrycloth towel.
Click here to read more
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Korea Navy veteran Gloria Huckaby
During the Korean War, Huckaby — the only female engineer at Tulsa’s Public Service Company of Oklahoma in an era when female engineers were almost unheard of — was willing to put her career on hold to go serve.
As it turned out, as a Navy reservist, she would never be called to leave the country, or her career.
But then that wasn’t really the point.
“I just wanted to be a part of it,” she said.
Click here to read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Catoosa WWII Army Air Corps veteran Jim Carl
Although at 96 Jim Carl is finally slowing down a little, there’s one engagement he’s not ready to give up: his weekly poker game.
“Oh, those guys won’t let me out of it,” joked the Catoosa resident and World War II veteran, who every Tuesday afternoon can be found at Tulsa American Legion Post 308 trying to score a winning hand.
Joined there by some of his fellow card-playing veterans, Carl enjoys the fellowship.
But if Carl’s poker face works well for cards, he of all people knows it has its limits.
For example, discuss with him WWII and the brave fighter pilots with whom he flew and fought, and sooner or later, he will always tip his hand.
Click here to read more
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Navy veteran Glenn Huffman
Although happy to have escaped it, Glenn Huffman couldn’t watch what was happening to his ship without feeling his heart sink.
“I heard someone say ‘there she goes,’ and we all looked,” he said, adding that from where they were in the water, survivors of the USS Samuel B. Roberts had a good view as the destroyer escort disappeared beneath the Pacific.
“I thought, ‘Well, there goes our home,’ ” said Huffman of the ship, which had been torpedoed by the Japanese.
“All summer and fall it had been our home. And now it was gone.”
But Huffman, just 18 at the time, didn’t have the luxury of dwelling on what they had lost.
Clinging to a life raft at sea — and with no help in sight — he had to focus on the situation at hand.
Click here to read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Gene Day
The red crosses on his helmet and on his arm band didn’t grant Gene Day any magic immunity.
In a combat zone, he was just as vulnerable as any other soldier.
“Maybe because we didn’t carry guns, we thought we were safer as medics,” said the World War II veteran and former combat medic. “But we weren’t. We had no protection, just a helmet.”
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Navy veteran Don Snitz
After the first few minutes in — when the wind, rain and lightning were at their absolute worst — it was easy for Don Snitz to believe the plane was never going to make it.
“To me it was unbelievable,” Snitz said of the experience of flying an airplane into a hurricane’s eye.
Almost instantly the stormy conditions changed, he said.
“Everywhere you looked it was all sunshine and calm. It was beautiful.”
Snitz, now 93 and some 70 years removed from the experience, flew 50 to 60 such flights as a copilot in a Navy weather reconnaissance squadron.
Click here to read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Bob Brasel
It wasn’t until after several V-J Days had come and gone that Bob Brasel finally learned what he had missed.
And it only made him that much more grateful to be alive.
“It would’ve been a fiasco,” Brasel said, recalling a proposed operation to invade Kyushu, Japan, the casualty rate for which was projected at 50 percent.
What was worse, he added, his unit was going to be part of the first wave.
But thankfully, the plan — details of which weren’t released until years after the war — never had to be carried out. With the dropping of the atomic bombs, Japan was forced to surrender, rendering an invasion unnecessary.
Click here to read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Navy veteran Melvin Rippetoe
Once inside the “locked ward,” Melvin Rippetoe was always on his guard.
“They heard voices,” he said, “and you had to be careful walking among them. Because if you were walking behind them and they heard these voices and these voices were cursing them, they turned and swung at you.
“You just really had to be careful where you were in the locked ward.”
As a Navy hospital corpsman during World War II, Rippetoe, now 92, worked for more than a year in a hospital psychiatric unit for Navy and Marine servicemen.
The “locked ward,” as it was called, was a secure area for those suffering the most serious mental breakdowns from combat.
Click here to read more
Tulsa World File photo
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Jim Lawson
Later on, when he began his career as a treasurer, Jim Lawson’s skill with numbers would come in handy.
But he didn’t need it to count the cost of war.
Everywhere he looked, it was right in front of him.
“They were stacked in (the bed of the truck) like stovewood. There must’ve been 25 or 30,” he recalled of one occasion when he had to transport dead American troops.
“I don’t why my lieutenant picked me for the job,” added Lawson, now 93. “I guess because I was a good driver.”
Click here to read more
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Broken Arrow WWII Army veteran Jim Tygart
As a truck driver for Nabisco in Tulsa, Jim Tygart was once recognized with an award for his perfect driving record.
But admittedly, he hadn’t had to face any hazards like this.
Tygart, whose truck-driving experience earned him the role of jeep driver during World War II, remembers driving out of his landing craft just off Omaha Beach, Normandy, and suddenly finding himself under water.
“At first, everything was OK,” said Tygart, 97, of Broken Arrow. “The water there was about 4 feet deep. And I thought ‘this isn’t so bad.’ ”
But then, the ground underneath his tires gave way. “It might’ve been a shell hole — I don’t know,” he said, “but it just dunked the jeep. It was totally under water. Me, too — almost.”
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Clyde Smith
Although not on the front lines at Okinawa, Clyde Smith knew better than to ever feel too safe.
At night, especially.
“When the moon was out, when it was clear — that was when they bombed us,” he said, describing the “Bettys,” as American troops came to call the bomber aircraft of the Japanese.
“I can hear the sound right now — rattle-rattle-rattle-rattle-rattle. Sounded like an old T-model Ford. You couldn’t see them. Too much smoke on the island. But you could hear them.”
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Marines veteran Harriet Frank
With each one of the small black bags that crossed her desk, Harriet Frank never lost sight of what it represented: another young life cut short by war.
“It was work you couldn’t help but get emotionally involved in,” she said of taking inventory of the personal effects of slain Marines, her first job at Marine Corps headquarters in 1945.
Among the items collected in those black bags, Frank said, were photos, letters, Bibles and billfolds.
“There were some sweet things,” she added.
One of the items that touched her most, she said, was a baby book.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII/Korea Army Air Corps veteran Ed Schroedter
Flying bombing raids was no picnic.
It was, after all, what Ed Schroedter had been doing the only time he was wounded in action.
But all things considered, it was better than fighting on the ground, he said.
Unlike most American servicemen, Schroedter, who fought in World War II and Korea, had enough experiences with both air and ground combat to be a good judge.
“You’ve got to contend with more things on the ground than you do up in the air. It’s ever-changing on the ground,” Schroedter said during a recent interview at his home in Tulsa.
A former B-17 tail gunner, he added, “Up in the air, there’s almost nothing to contend with. You don’t worry about rain, wind, weather. Mostly you’re just sitting in the airplane.”
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Harold Askins
Although Harold Askins would rather have rung in the New Year at home, at least listening to football made home seem less far away.
A radio repairman with the Army Signal Corps in New Guinea during World War II, Askins remembers well trying to tune into the 1945 Rose Bowl with his buddies at his base communications headquarters.
Unfortunately, it didn’t go as they had hoped.
“The cotton-picking thing wouldn’t pick it up,” he said, adding that normally the San Francisco station that carried Armed Forces Radio came in fine.
“It was atmospheric conditions, I guess,” Askins said. “Either way, there would be no Rose Bowl for us.”
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Navy veteran Gene Carter
If he was worried about not bringing Christmas gifts with him, Gene Carter could put his mind at ease.
To his family, just having him home was the only present that mattered.
“She didn’t even know I was back in the states,” Carter said of surprising his mother, whom he hadn’t seen in almost two years, on Christmas morning.
Even after 70 years, their reunion is still vivid in his mind.
With the war over and their sons coming home, Christmas 1945 would be a special one for countless families like the Carters of Strang, Oklahoma.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army Air Corps veteran Frank Mazikowski
“It was when ISIS started screwing around,” said Frank Mazikowski, a former Air Force translator, describing how recently — at the unlikely age of 92 — he tried to re-enlist.
“They were hurting for linguists, and I have these skills, and I thought I would offer them. Why not?”
The trip to the recruiting office in Merced, California, though, didn’t go as Mazikowski hoped.
“Basically, I was told ‘Go home, old man.’ By this 16-year-old recruiting clerk,” he said, a hint of disdain in his voice.
“I challenged him to do some push-ups. He didn’t like that.”
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Navy veteran Margaret Laird
For a small-town girl from Nevada, she said, the WAVES program was a window to a larger world.
“I thought it would be a great experience and it was,” the longtime Tulsan, now 92, said during a recent interview at her apartment at Senior Star at Burgundy Place.
Established in July 1942 after the U.S. entered World War II, the Navy’s Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) program called on young women to step in and take over Navy jobs done previously by men.
“That was so the men could go and fight,” Laird said. “We were helping out.”
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army Air Corps veteran Jack Babbitt
The bomb bays on Jack Babbitt’s B-17 had never been so full.
But this time, it was with an entirely different kind of payload.
“There were canned hams, potatoes and everything,” said Babbitt, pilot of an 8th Air Force bomber crew during World War II. “In fact, the food looked better than anything I had at the air base.”
Tasked with dropping food to starving Dutch civilians — a relief mission dubbed “Operation Chowhound” — Babbitt remembers well how it almost, literally, didn’t get off the ground.
“We were carrying twice as much weight in food as we ever had in bombs,” he said, adding that his plane nearly crashed on takeoff.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Marines veteran Bernice Trotter
After four years, Bernice Trotter had long since come to terms with the fact that her brother was gone.
But as she stood there with her parents, watching his flag-draped casket being unloaded from the train, it felt almost like she was losing him all over again.
“Today the word we’d use is ‘surreal,’ ” Trotter said recently.
Describing the arrival of the remains of her brother, Franklin Pearson, back in Tulsa in 1949, she added, “Your first thought was that it just can’t be. It must be a mistake.”
Trotter, like her brother, had served in World War II. In fact, they had enlisted within a few weeks of each other — she with the Marines, he with the Army.
But unlike her brother, Trotter lived to see the war’s end.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Al Oyler
As much as he appreciated his uncle, Al Oyler wished it could’ve been his dad who had taught him to shoot.
Sadly, he’d never had the chance. He was killed in a hunting accident when Oyler was 10 years old.
Initially, the boy didn’t want anything to do with guns.
“I developed a fear of them immediately after that,” Oyler said.
His uncle stepped in, though. And by the time World War II began, Oyler was very thankful that he had.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Erwin King
Just back from a nighttime scouting mission to the German side of the river, he and his comrades had failed to notice at first — caught up in a firefight in the darkness — that they had lost one of their number.
A return trip would be extra dangerous. But King didn’t hesitate when it was proposed: “I said ‘I’ll go,’ ” he recalled.
Recrossing the river, it took him and two other volunteers about half an hour, he said, to locate the man.
To get the wounded soldier back, he said, he and the others put him in the raft. Then they swam alongside, pushing it across the icy river.
This part, he added, had to be done under heavy machine-gun fire from the Germans, who by then had seen them.
For the effort, King would later be awarded a Silver Star medal.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Herb McClure
One second they were there, the next they were gone.
That’s how fast condemned inmates would drop from sight — whenever the trap door opened on the Landsberg Prison gallows.
But even if Herbert McClure couldn’t see them, he knew they were still there.
“You could hear it when they hit the end of the rope,” he said. “Just a thump.”
Over his two days of standing guard at the hangings of convicted Nazi war criminals, McClure would hear that thump 28 times.
“It’s not something I would have volunteered for,” said McClure, who before the fighting ended was on an infantry mortar crew. “But we were ordered to do it. In the Army you don’t get a choice.”
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Calvin McKee
Five jumps — four daytime and one at night. That was all you got.
“Then you were ready,” said Calvin McKee. “As far as the Army was concerned anyway.”
Taking place over a week, the five jumps from airplanes marked the culmination of paratrooper school at Camp Blanding, Florida.
By the time you got around to the actual parachuting, McKee said, it could be intimidating. Occasionally a man would back out.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Glen McGuire
Although he knew the proud warrior tradition of the Pawnees, he admits that wasn’t what he was thinking about when he volunteered for the Army.
“I was adventurous,” he said.
Assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division and sent to Fort Bliss, Texas, McGuire, like other cavalry troops, was trained on horseback. At the time, the Army wanted cavalry units prepared to fend off any potential invasions from the south through Mexico.
But with the war in the Pacific heating up, that plan changed and the 1st Cavalry Division was sent there instead.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Broken Arrow WWII Navy veteran Al Weber
Before going on to serve on a Navy destroyer in World War II, Weber, his parents’ only child, grew up on a farm near Elk City in western Oklahoma.
From an early age, “it was my ambition to get off the farm,” Weber told the World during a recent interview.
It was hard and unforgiving work, for one thing.
Then, there was the Dust Bowl to contend with.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Jenks WWII Army Air Corps veteran Roland Kinzer
Feb. 15, 1945 was Roland Kinzer's 19th birthday.
But while there were no candles to mark it, there would be plenty of fire.
Not quite a year since he had joined the service, Kinzer and the rest of his B-17 crew mates participated in a devastating series of air raids on Dresden, Germany, which burned much of the city to the ground.
From his position as tail gunner, Kinzer had a good view out of the rear of the plane.
However, with so much smoke covering the ground below, there was little to see.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army veteran Bill Parker
One of Tulsa’s dwindling number of D-Day veterans, Parker represents an even rarer subset of that group: the soldiers of the first wave.
Although the distinction means a lot to him, he said, there’s another title that he wears even more proudly.
“I was born a cowboy, and I’ll die a cowboy,” Parker said.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Navy veterans Kay and LeVonne Berry
Married now for 68 years, Tulsa couple Kay and LaVonne Berry have accumulated a lot of memories since they first met.
They welcomed the Tulsa World to their home recently to share some from World War II.
Kay, 93, served as an officer on a destroyer escort ship in the Atlantic. LaVonne, 92, was a member of the Navy WAVES, the onetime women’s branch of the Naval Reserve, and served at a naval hospital in San Diego.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Army Air Corps Edmund Orwat
Edmund Orwat doesn’t remember how his parents first got the news that their family homeland had been invaded. Probably, it came over the small radio that sat on the kitchen table of their Buffalo, New York, home.
But Orwat does remember his mother’s response. In the months to come after the Germans invaded Poland — the act that officially began World War II in September 1939 — she would periodically round up clothing and other items and package them up.
“She would get a letter every so often, saying that they needed this or that,” Orwat said. “We were very poor. But as little as we had, she still wanted to help.” Orwat remembers helping carry the packages for her, to send to relatives back in Poland.
“I was a youngster and didn’t know much about what was going on,” he said. As for what the future might hold, Orwat knew even less. For one thing, he would’ve been surprised to learn that, as a member of the Army, he would be fighting the Germans himself.
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa WWII Marines veteran Gordon Patten
At 5-foot-10, Gordon Patten wasn’t the tallest Marine recruit in boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina.
But as it turned out, he was just the right height when it counted most.
“I was marching with my platoon one day,” he said, “when this major stopped us. He ordered our sergeant to ‘divide these men up’ — all of us 5-foot-10 and over to one side, everyone else on the other.”
Told to get their things together, he and the Marines in the taller group were jubilant when they learned their destination: They were being assigned to sea duty.
“If I’d been 5-foot-9,” Patten added, “I would have been in the infantry. I would have been hitting those beaches.”
Click here to read more
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Veterans Remember: Grisez remembers march as POW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!