'For generations to come': Cherokee Nation opens state-of-the-art storage for thousands of historic artifacts

TAHLEQUAH — In 1904, a student at the Cherokee National Female Seminary, a precursor of today’s Northeastern State University, weaved a small basket in the shape of a simple bowl.
The basket went on display that year as part of a Native American exhibit at the St. Louis World’s Fair. And now it is sitting inside a state-of-the-art, climate-controlled vault holding the most treasured relics of the Cherokee Nation.
“It’s one of my favorite pieces in the entire collection,” said Krystan Moser, senior manager of collections and exhibits. Not necessarily because it’s one of the most historically significant pieces, but simply because “it is so lovely,” Moser said.
The Cherokee Nation opened a new National Research Center on Wednesday to house more than 11,000 historic documents and artifacts dating back to the 1700s.
Probably the single most valuable item is the 1838 land patent signed by President Martin Van Buren to give the Cherokee Nation 14 million acres of land in Indian Territory, now northeastern Oklahoma.
“The Cherokee reservation is alive and well,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. And the document that created the reservation “is right here for people to see.”
For nearly 60 years, the land title and other irreplaceable artifacts from Cherokee history had been preserved at the Cherokee Heritage Center in Park Hill, six miles south of downtown Tahlequah. But the facility’s aging infrastructure and outdated environmental controls led the tribal Council to declare a “state of emergency” for the collection.
The research center that opened Wednesday will serve only as a temporary storage facility while the tribe makes long-term plans for the renovation or reconstruction of the old Heritage Center. But officials cut no corners in providing protection for the historic artifacts.
The research center, built within a dining and entertainment district on the south side of Tahlequah, includes a 5,000-square-foot fireproof and storm-resistant vault with sophisticated environmental controls.
“We have ensured that our history will be better preserved and shared for generations to come,” Hoskin said.
Resembling a library inside, the center will be open to researchers, but the collection won’t be on public display. That presumably will be part of plans that tribal officials are still discussing.
“For far too long, our history and culture have been misrepresented, inaccurately shared or watered down outside of the tribe,” said Travis Owens, vice president of cultural tourism for the Cherokee Nation. Now the tribe is “reclaiming its voice,” he said, and “sharing its history from its own perspective.”
“There is something inherently special,” Owens said, “about seeing that history for yourself and touching it with your own hands.”