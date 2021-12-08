'For generations to come': Cherokee Nation opens state-of-the-art storage for thousands of historic artifacts

TAHLEQUAH — In 1904, a student at the Cherokee National Female Seminary, a precursor of today’s Northeastern State University, weaved a small basket in the shape of a simple bowl.

The basket went on display that year as part of a Native American exhibit at the St. Louis World’s Fair. And now it is sitting inside a state-of-the-art, climate-controlled vault holding the most treasured relics of the Cherokee Nation.

“It’s one of my favorite pieces in the entire collection,” said Krystan Moser, senior manager of collections and exhibits. Not necessarily because it’s one of the most historically significant pieces, but simply because “it is so lovely,” Moser said.

The Cherokee Nation opened a new National Research Center on Wednesday to house more than 11,000 historic documents and artifacts dating back to the 1700s.

Probably the single most valuable item is the 1838 land patent signed by President Martin Van Buren to give the Cherokee Nation 14 million acres of land in Indian Territory, now northeastern Oklahoma.

“The Cherokee reservation is alive and well,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. And the document that created the reservation “is right here for people to see.”