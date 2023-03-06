RINGLING — Word spread quickly when school officials planned to hire a controversial coach to lead the powerhouse football team of this southern Oklahoma town. People packed their cars and trucks into the gravel school parking lot and protested.

“Everybody up in town was there saying, ‘Don’t hire him,’” said Mike Gandy, who played for the team in the 1970s. “They hired him anyway.”

State police vehicles lined the same parking lot five years later. The head football coach was at the center of a criminal investigation.

Players have told police Phil Koons harassed, bullied, intimidated and mistreated them as Blue Devils football amassed win after win. Similar allegations have followed Koons from one central Oklahoma school to the next.

Democrats accuse state leaders of hypocrisy amid Ringling investigation

State Democrats blasted Gov. Kevin Stitt, state Superintendent Ryan Walters and legislative Republicans for hyperventilating about supposed “oversexualization” in public schools but remaining silent about the case of a celebrated high school football coach accused of forcing his players to conduct drills in the nude and exposing himself during a pep talk.

“Where is the outcry about these latest incidents?” state Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said in a press release. “As leaders go after made-up concerns about nothing, we have serious issues with real indoctrination and grooming. Yet, because it does not serve their political narrative, Stitt and Walters remain silent about these horrific behaviors that have been reported.”

Phil Koons, the Ringling High School principal and football coach, is on leave pending an investigation of charges made by parents and players.

Walters issued a statement concerning the Koons case, saying the State Department of Education is monitoring the investigation and supports the decision to suspend Koons.

“If the real issue is the safety of children, where is the parent’s rights rhetoric regarding this? Or do we only care if the predators are not dressed how we prefer?” Andrews said.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

Video | Ryan Walters sounds off on higher education: 'Are we part of a left wing Biden agenda'