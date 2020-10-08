Flu season weekly reporting begins, with 8 hospitalized so far in Oklahoma

Tulsa County accounts for most of the state's flu-related hospitalizations since September, according to the first weekly report of the 2020-21 season from Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Three Tulsa County residents are among the eight hospitalized so far this season, which runs from Sept. 1 to spring 2021. No other county reported more than one resident hospitalized with the flu.
Six of the state's flu-related hospitalizations were 65 or older; hospitalized patients ranged from age 24 to 84.
The Tulsa Health Department has quadrivalent vaccine available while supplies last for adults and children 6 months or older. The Tulsa Health Department will have limited supplies of the nasal mist vaccine and the high-dose vaccine for individuals age 65 and older. Once vaccinated, it takes two weeks to be fully protected from infection.
The flu vaccines will be offered by appointment 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays at the following Tulsa Health Department locations:
• James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129 East Ave.
• Central Regional Health Center, 315 S. Utica
Call 918-582-9355 to make an appointment or make an appointment request online.
"Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis," Tulsa Health Department says. "It is possible have flu, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 at the same time."
For more, go to tulsa-health.org/flu.
