Flu season weekly reporting begins, with 8 hospitalized so far in Oklahoma

Tulsa County accounts for most of the state's flu-related hospitalizations since September, according to the first weekly report of the 2020-21 season from Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Three Tulsa County residents are among the eight hospitalized so far this season, which runs from Sept. 1 to spring 2021. No other county reported more than one resident hospitalized with the flu.

Six of the state's flu-related hospitalizations were 65 or older; hospitalized patients ranged from age 24 to 84.

The Tulsa Health Department has quadrivalent vaccine available while supplies last for adults and children 6 months or older. The Tulsa Health Department will have limited supplies of the nasal mist vaccine and the high-dose vaccine for individuals age 65 and older. Once vaccinated, it takes two weeks to be fully protected from infection.

The flu vaccines will be offered by appointment 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays at the following Tulsa Health Department locations:

• James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129 East Ave.