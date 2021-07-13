‘Flood of red’: Delta variant behind rising hospitalizations in northeastern Oklahoma, prompting experts' pleas to get vaccinated

"The flood of red (is) spilling out of Missouri and Arkansas into Oklahoma," Bratzler said. "You can see northeast Oklahoma is almost entirely red."

Oklahoma hospitals — especially in the northeast — are reporting that the COVID patient population is younger and unvaccinated, many with comorbidities.

Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, said some of those patients are brought in from other states as beds become scarce elsewhere.

Davis said hospitals here also are busy handling pent-up demand for health care from people who delayed care during the worst of the pandemic. Some conditions or complications are worse than if they had been treated in a more timely fashion, she said.

"I can't stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated," Davis said. "Now is the time to do that because none of us want to go back to the days of quarantine.

"Just like COVID taught us last time, when the positive rates go up there is a lag in hospitalizations that follows that."

The expert panel also expressed concern about the upcoming school season.