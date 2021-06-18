Five killed in head-on collision in LeFlore County

Five western Arkansas residents were killed in a head-on collision in LeFlore County on Friday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Charles Drushal, 76, of Fort Smith was driving a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Oklahoma 112 about 2 miles south of Cameron when the vehicle went left of center and hit a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Traverse about 11:15 a.m., troopers said.

Drushal and his two passengers, Jill Drushal, 53, and a 15-year-old girl, both also of Fort Smith, were declared dead at the scene, troopers said.

The Traverse was driven by a 15-year-old boy who had one passenger, Aaron Gamble, 42, both of Greenwood, Arkansas. Both also died at the scene.