First-time state unemployment claims increase 30%

First-time unemployment claims in the state increased 30% the week ending Saturday, when compared to prior week adjusted numbers, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor Thursday reported 2,381 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Oklahoma the week ending Saturday.

An upwardly revised total of 1,826 first-time claims for benefits were filed the week ending Jan. 1.

This week marked the first time since late September that initial claims have increased two consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined 5%, or from an upwardly revised 13,679 the week ending Dec. 25 to 12,962 claims the following week.

Continued claims for the week ending Dec. 25 — revised this week from 12,714 to 13,679 — reduced the number of consecutive weeks continued claims had declined from four weeks to three weeks.