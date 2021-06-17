First-time Oklahoma unemployment claims increase while continued claims decline

The weekly federal jobless report offered mixed news about the state of unemployment in Oklahoma.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that first-time jobless claims in Oklahoma increased last week while ongoing claims declined.

Initial claims for regular state benefits increased from a revised 8,934 the week ending June 5 to 10,174 the week ending Saturday, a nearly 14% jump.

Initial claims, those filed at the onset of unemployment, have fluctuated in recent weeks with claims figures first coming in relatively high, only to be revised downward greatly the following week.

This week was the same with initial claims for the week ending June 5 reported to be 14,479 only to be revised the following week downward to 8,934.

It was the opposite story for continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment.

Continued claims for benefits declined nearly 14% from a revised 35,797 the week ending May 29 to 30,872 by the end of the following week.