First-time Oklahoma unemployment claims increase while continued claims decline

The weekly federal jobless report offered mixed news about the state of unemployment in Oklahoma.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that first-time jobless claims in Oklahoma increased last week while ongoing claims declined.
Initial claims for regular state benefits increased from a revised 8,934 the week ending June 5 to 10,174 the week ending Saturday, a nearly 14% jump.
Initial claims, those filed at the onset of unemployment, have fluctuated in recent weeks with claims figures first coming in relatively high, only to be revised downward greatly the following week.
This week was the same with initial claims for the week ending June 5 reported to be 14,479 only to be revised the following week downward to 8,934.
It was the opposite story for continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment.
Continued claims for benefits declined nearly 14% from a revised 35,797 the week ending May 29 to 30,872 by the end of the following week.
The four-week moving average of continued claims in the state increased for the second consecutive week. The four-week moving average of continued claims rose from 21,688 the week ending May 29 to 24,341 claims the following week.
Following several recent weeks where initial claims appeared to take a significant jump only to be later revised downward, state officials have stopped commenting on new DOL report figures until one week later. Prior to that, initial jobless claim figures during most of the pandemic have been revised upward after their initial release.
Meanwhile, new claims for benefits under the temporary federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for gig and contract workers increased from 148 to 270 the week ending Saturday.
Continued PUA claims declined from 14,420 to 10,360.
Likewise, continued claims for expanded benefits under the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program declined from 32,908 filings the week ending May 22 to 25,612 by the end of the following week.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced last month that he was ending the state’s participation as of June 27 in all pandemic-related, federal relief job programs, including one that provided a $300 weekly stipend.
The move is designed to force more employees to obtain jobs, rather than continue collecting unemployment benefits.
Starting June 27, jobless benefit claimants who have exhausted their traditional unemployment benefits but continue to receive temporary federal benefits will no longer be eligible for payments under those programs or the one that provided an additional $300 per week.
In their place, state officials will offer a one-time $1,200 incentive to those returning to work following six weeks of employment.
Qualifying job seekers will also receive up to 60 days of subsidized child care through the Department of Human Services under Stitt’s executive order.
The OESC is hosting another job fair Wednesday at Expo Square.
“As federal unemployment benefits come to an end, I encourage job seekers to attend these career fairs where they will find employment opportunities from a wide variety of industries,” OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said, in a news release.