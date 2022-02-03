First-time jobless claims decline third consecutive week

First-time jobless claims declined in the state for the third consecutive week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that initial jobless claims declined from an upwardly revised 2,141 claims the week ending Jan. 22 to 1,801 claims the following week, a nearly 16% decline.
Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined 10%, or from 13,097 claims the week ending Jan. 15 to 11,730 claims the following week.
Meanwhile, both the four-week moving average of initial and continued claims both increased slightly from the prior week.
The four-week moving average of initial claims increased from 2,147 claims the week ending Jan. 15 to 2,242 claims the following week.
Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims increased from 13,443 the week ending Jan. 8 to 13,493 claims the following week.
"As Oklahoma continues to be a leader nationally in our economic recovery, (Oklahoma Employment Security Commission) is evolving and re-enforcing our focus on providing Oklahomans with reliable and innovative services that drive a strong workforce and economy,” executive director Shelley Zumwalt said.
Nationally, initial claims declined last week by 23,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 238,000 claims.
Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri all reported declines in initial weekly claims, while Texas reported an increase and New Mexico reported no change.
The four-week average for claims nationally, which compensates for weekly volatility, rose by nearly 8,000 to 255,000. It was the fifth straight week of increases for the average, mirroring a surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country.
A winter spike in infections fueled by the omicron variant stymied what had been a strong comeback from last year’s short but devastating coronavirus recession. Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, had fallen mostly steadily for about a year and late last year dipped below the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000 a week. Economists expect claims to return to those lower levels as the virus fades, which is already happening in areas first hit with omicron.
On Tuesday, the government reported that the number of posted jobs rose 1.4% to 10.9 million on the last day of December, compared with the previous month. That is far higher than pre-pandemic levels, though just below the record number of 11.1 million that was reached in July. The data suggests companies were still desperate to hire workers last month yet had trouble finding enough people to fill their open jobs.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story