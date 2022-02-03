First-time jobless claims decline third consecutive week

Nationally, initial claims declined last week by 23,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 238,000 claims.

Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri all reported declines in initial weekly claims, while Texas reported an increase and New Mexico reported no change.

The four-week average for claims nationally, which compensates for weekly volatility, rose by nearly 8,000 to 255,000. It was the fifth straight week of increases for the average, mirroring a surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country.

A winter spike in infections fueled by the omicron variant stymied what had been a strong comeback from last year’s short but devastating coronavirus recession. Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, had fallen mostly steadily for about a year and late last year dipped below the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000 a week. Economists expect claims to return to those lower levels as the virus fades, which is already happening in areas first hit with omicron.