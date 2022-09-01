 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First-time jobless claims decline in Oklahoma

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined nearly 50% last week when compared to the prior week, according to a government report issued Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported 1,468 first-time claims for unemployment coverage were filed the week ending Saturday, 1,334 fewer than were filed the week ending Aug. 20.

The decline was lessened after the DOL adjusted the Aug. 20 figure from 4,156 initially reported to 2,802.

With the adjustment to Aug. 20 initial claims figures, first-time filings for unemployment coverage have declined two consecutive weeks in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, continued claims for unemployment coverage, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined 5% last week when compared to the prior week, or from 10,851 to 10,267.

“Fluctuations in our state’s unemployment trends are expected as we continue to see week-to-week volatility in claims data,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director. “While we are pleased to see decreases in this week’s numbers, OESC will remain vigilant in assessing and responding to long-term trends to ensure we are providing resources for all Oklahomans seeking employment, as well as all Oklahoma business owners.”

Two longer-term measures of unemployment filings also posted declines in numbers.

The four-week moving average declined from a 12-month high of 3,203 the week ending Aug. 20 to 2,701 claims the week ending Saturday.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 11,236 the week ending Aug. 13 to 10,939 claims the following week.

All of Oklahoma’s neighboring states posted declines in initial filings for unemployment with the exception of New Mexico, which saw 33 more claims filed this week when compared to the prior week.

Nationally, initial claims for unemployment coverage declined by 5,000 to 232,000.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

