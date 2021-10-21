First-time jobless claims decline again

First-time jobless claims last week in the state dipped below pre-pandemic levels for the second time in the past month, declining nearly 27% when compared to the prior seven-day period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that 1,792 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for unemployment assistance the week ending Saturday compared to an upwardly revised figure of 2,443 claims filed the week prior.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began here in mid-March 2020, initial jobless claims have been below the March 14, 2020 weekly total of 1,846 twice — last week and the week ending Sept. 25 — when initial claims 1,715 claims were reported before being revised later to 2,090 claims.

Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, also fell for the 10th consecutive week from a revised 17,592 the week ending Oct. 2, to 15,192 the following week.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of initial claims fell for the 16th consecutive week from 2,502 to 2,254.

The four-week moving average of continued claims also fell for the 13th consecutive week.