First-time jobless claims decline 29% in state

First-time jobless claims in the state declined 29% last week, compared to the prior week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,474 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed the week ending Saturday in Oklahoma.
The prior week, the seven-day period ending Jan. 29, an upwardly revised 2,079 claims were filed for a 29% decline.
Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined by nearly 11%, according to the latest figures.
This marks the fourth consecutive week that initial claims have declined compared to the prior week.
Continued claims have declined two consecutive weeks.
An official with the state agency that administers the jobs program hailed the continued decline in claims.
"Oklahoma continues to be recognized for having one of the fastest economic recoveries in the nation,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director. “Most recently, The Center Square reports that Oklahoma is ranked third in the nation for its unemployment rate rebound with a 49.1% improvement from December 2020 to December 2021.
“The weekly numbers continue to show a steady overall improvement, as we remain focused on moving our workforce in a positive direction by connecting those looking for work to employment opportunities and improving our services to claimants.”
Meanwhile the four-week moving average of both initial and continued claims entered territories not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 2,305 the week ending Jan. 29 to 1,984 claims the following week.
This marks the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that the four-week moving average of initial claims has been below 2,000.
Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims also landed in rare territory.
The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 13,289 the week ending Jan. 22 to 12,618 claims during the following week.
This is the lowest point in the four-week moving average of continued claims since December 2018.
Nationally, initial claims declined by 16,000 compared to the prior week to 223,000 filings.
Colorado and Kansas were the only two bordering states to post increases in initial claims when compared to the prior week period.