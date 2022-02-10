First-time jobless claims decline 29% in state

“The weekly numbers continue to show a steady overall improvement, as we remain focused on moving our workforce in a positive direction by connecting those looking for work to employment opportunities and improving our services to claimants.”

Meanwhile the four-week moving average of both initial and continued claims entered territories not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 2,305 the week ending Jan. 29 to 1,984 claims the following week.

This marks the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that the four-week moving average of initial claims has been below 2,000.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims also landed in rare territory.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 13,289 the week ending Jan. 22 to 12,618 claims during the following week.

This is the lowest point in the four-week moving average of continued claims since December 2018.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 16,000 compared to the prior week to 223,000 filings.

Colorado and Kansas were the only two bordering states to post increases in initial claims when compared to the prior week period.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.