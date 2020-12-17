First lady Sarah Stitt not injured after SUV involved in accident in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — First lady Sarah Stitt is uninjured following a Thursday two-vehicle collision in Oklahoma City, said Sarah Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
Sarah Stitt was driving north on Lincoln Boulevard when her vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 36th Street at 1:54 p.m., Stewart said.
“It is still under investigation,” Stewart said of the crash. “One individual was transported out of the other vehicle with minor injuries, and the first lady was not injured.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!