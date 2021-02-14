First lady Sarah Stitt has crashed two state vehicles in less than a year

Both vehicles were driven from the scene with no injuries reported, according to the report.

The repair cost to the state vehicle was $4,070.16 and was paid for by the state, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

The state purchased the vehicle at a cost of $40,996.25, according to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.

Both vehicles driven by Stitt were part of the state fleet and she received them used, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Neither accident report indicates that Stitt received a citation.

A spokeswoman for the Edmond Police Department said it was up to discretion of the officer to determine if a citation would be issued.

Likewise, Stewart said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has discretion on issuing citations.

“It is always up to the individual trooper’s discretion investigating the crash whether or not they issue a citation,” Stewart said. “Not all motorists that contribute to a collision get ticketed.”

Both vehicles were equipped with lights, a siren and radio, Stewart said.