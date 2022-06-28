Fire at McAlester church closes polling location

A fire at a McAlester church closed a polling location Tuesday.
The Assembly of God was the polling spot for two McAlester precincts, but after the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m., the polling site for Precinct 7 and Precinct 40 for the state's primary elections Tuesday was moved to the Pittsburg County Election Board office, 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, according to Pittsburg County Election Board officials.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
