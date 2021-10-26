Fire at GRDA's Chouteau plant Tuesday night didn't affect electricity supply, spokesman says

A Tuesday night fire at the Grand River Dam Authority's Grand River Energy Center near Chouteau "did not affect" the utility's ability to provide electricity to its customers, GRDA spokesman Justin Alberty said.

The fire began at an unknown time Tuesday evening on the exterior of the plant's combined cycle natural gas generating unit, caused no injuries, Alberty told the Tulsa World.

The extent of the fire's damage was being assessed Tuesday night, he said, adding that officials are also working to determine the fire's cause.

Alberty did not confirm reports that an explosion had occurred at the plant before the fire started.

This is the second fire at the Chouteau plant in five years.

In July 2016, a lightning strike knocked a pump offline, and when operators attempted to restart the pump, the fire started because the pump's turbine was not lubricated, the World reported.

No injuries or power outages were reported in that fire, but the cost of repairs after that fire was about $100 million.