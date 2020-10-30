 Skip to main content
Fee paid by unemployed Oklahomans getting dropped following political pressure

Unemployed Oklahomans newsok

Unemployed Oklahomans queue during an in-person claims event in July. For claimants who opted to receive a debit card from the third-party financial services provider the state uses, Conduent, they could have been charged 25 cents to call the automated balance inquiry hotline. Conduent agreed this week to eliminate that fee. Photo via The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Using Conduent's debit card to receive unemployment benefits is about to get cheaper.

After facing questions from lawmakers about the fees the company charges out-of-work Oklahomans, Conduent agreed to eliminate a 25-cent charge for checking someone's balance.

In the 2017 contract between Conduent and the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Conduent is allowed to charge a variety of fees to unemployed clients, directly from their unemployment benefits. Those fees include a $15 charge to expedite card replacement and additional costs to use the card at out-of-network ATMs.

At a legislative hearing this month, however, Senate Business Committee Chairman James Leewright asked about the fee Conduent charges when someone simply calls to ask how much money they have left. Company officials explained that a client can check their balance five times in a month for free. After that, calling to check their balance deducts 25 cents from their account.

