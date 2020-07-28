...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
AND EAST-CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
OKFUSKEE. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...CRAIG...CREEK...NOWATA...
OKMULGEE...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK.
* THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON.
* MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SLOW MOVING, HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING
THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST
OKLAHOMA, ON THE EASTERN SIDE OF AN UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE.
POCKETS OF LOCALLY HEAVY FLOODING RAINFALL ARE POSSIBLE, WITH
SEVERAL INCHES POSSIBLE IN SPOTS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about the state of tribal gaming compact negotiations in December 2019. NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman file
Gov. Kevin Stitt was wrong in his belief that tribal gaming compacts expired Jan. 1, a judge has ruled in a federal lawsuit.
Stitt alleged the gaming compacts expired Jan. 1 and that Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps, has since been conducted illegally. His goal was to increase fees paid by the tribes.
Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy DeGiusti on Tuesday agreed with the tribes' contention the compacts automatically renewed.
Tribes pay the state fees ranging from 4% to 10% in exchange for the right to operate exclusive games.