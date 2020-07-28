Gov. Stitt on gaming compacts

Gov. Kevin Stitt was wrong in his belief that tribal gaming compacts expired Jan. 1, a judge has ruled in a federal lawsuit.

Stitt alleged the gaming compacts expired Jan. 1 and that Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps, has since been conducted illegally. His goal was to increase fees paid by the tribes.

Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy DeGiusti on Tuesday agreed with the tribes' contention the compacts automatically renewed.

Tribes pay the state fees ranging from 4% to 10% in exchange for the right to operate exclusive games.

Stitt’s office has spent more than $1.5 million in legal and other fees in the fight over gaming compacts, including attorneys hired to defend against a Dec. 31 federal lawsuit filed by several tribes.

