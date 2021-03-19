Federal judge dismisses Creek lawsuit over sacred site in Alabama

In the lawsuit, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, along with the relocated Hickory Ground ceremonial grounds and its leader of more than four decades, George Thompson, sought to have the land taken out of trust for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, all federal preservation grants terminated, block all additional construction efforts and have the site returned to the same condition it was in before the Alabama tribe opened its casino-resort.

The lawsuit was first initiated in 2012 while the Alabama casino was still under construction, then paused while attempts were made at a settlement. Construction was completed in 2014.

In his ruling, the judge noted that although the federal government was also named as a defendant, both the tribe and its gaming entity were key parties that could not be excluded should the lawsuit move forward.

“In so concluding, the court does not question that the plaintiffs have grave historical, cultural and religious interests in the treatment of Hickory Ground and those who are buried there,” Thompson wrote. “But so too does PBCI, as a sovereign entity, have serious interests in not having its capacity to exercise dominion over its lands adjudicated in a federal court without its presence and consent.”