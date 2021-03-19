Federal judge dismisses Creek lawsuit over sacred site in Alabama

Citing sovereign immunity, a federal judge in Alabama has dismissed a long-running civil lawsuit from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation claiming another tribe desecrated a preremoval sacred site while building a casino.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson of the Middle District of Alabama ruled that since the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and its gaming arm, PCI Gaming Authority, are immune from suit without a waiver from the tribe, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s lawsuit cannot proceed as filed.
“There is no … unequivocal waiver here, so the PCBI and PCI Gaming Authority may assert their sovereign immunity,” Thompson wrote.
According to court documents, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians unearthed and reburied preremoval sacred items and 57 sets of human remains while building a casino-resort near Wetumpka, Alabama. The 34 acre property is near Hickory Ground, a burial site, ceremonial ground and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s last capitol before the tribe’s forced move to Oklahoma in the 1830s.
First filed in 2012, the lawsuit claimed that both the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and the federal government violated multiple laws both by moving forward with construction and by not consulting the Muscogee (Creek) Nation on how to handle those preremoval remains, including the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the Indian Reorganization Act.
In the lawsuit, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, along with the relocated Hickory Ground ceremonial grounds and its leader of more than four decades, George Thompson, sought to have the land taken out of trust for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, all federal preservation grants terminated, block all additional construction efforts and have the site returned to the same condition it was in before the Alabama tribe opened its casino-resort.
The lawsuit was first initiated in 2012 while the Alabama casino was still under construction, then paused while attempts were made at a settlement. Construction was completed in 2014.
In his ruling, the judge noted that although the federal government was also named as a defendant, both the tribe and its gaming entity were key parties that could not be excluded should the lawsuit move forward.
“In so concluding, the court does not question that the plaintiffs have grave historical, cultural and religious interests in the treatment of Hickory Ground and those who are buried there,” Thompson wrote. “But so too does PBCI, as a sovereign entity, have serious interests in not having its capacity to exercise dominion over its lands adjudicated in a federal court without its presence and consent.”
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation said it was disappointed in the federal court’s decision and was not ruling out an appeal.
“It is an uncontested fact that the Poarch Band exhumed 57 of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s ancestors — without even notifying the nation that they were doing this — to build their second casino over our sacred site in Wetumpka.
“We believe the court made errors of fact and law that are unlikely to withstand scrutiny from higher courts. We are considering all legal options for bringing to account the Poarch leaders who are responsible for this travesty and returning our ancestors to their rightful traditional resting places.”
