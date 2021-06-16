FDA pushes back Johnson & Johnson vaccine expiration dates, granting reprieve to nearly 85,000 doses in Oklahoma

Nearly 85,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma that were to be expired by the end of June still will be available for use since the FDA has extended their shelf lives based on research, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.

The state agency said in a news release Tuesday that the FDA’s decision to set the expiration dates at 4½ months instead of three was made based on data from ongoing studies that monitor how long the vaccines retain enough strength to be effective.

The Health Department said the majority of its 75,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson will be available for use until Aug. 7, with some due to expire July 24.

Last week, the Health Department said it had set aside almost 10,000 doses that had passed their expiration dates and was awaiting federal guidance on what to do with another 107,000 doses that were slated to expire by the end of the month. The majority of those 10,000 doses are Johnson & Johnson, which the Health Department now says have a shelf life of up to July 9 as long as providers kept the doses appropriately stored.