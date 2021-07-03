Fatal shootings streak 'alarming' to OHP commanders, but formal review leaves policies unchanged

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol memo noted that an “alarming increase” of troopers shooting people and into cars had raised several red flags among commanders, none of which was addressed later in a formal review board’s report.
Seven commanders gathered in January 2020 to review a specific deadly trooper shooting, with a “lengthy discussion” identifying broader concerns from that case and unspecified others, including:
• Troopers shooting at or from a moving vehicle;
• Troopers “needlessly” putting themselves in harm's way such as to require using deadly force;
• Troopers assigned to a task force with "little or no" OHP supervisory oversight; and
• Troopers who have multiple prior "shooting events” working "high-risk" assignments, such as task forces or tactical teams.
The commanders’ concerns were drawn at least in part from two especially dangerous vehicular pursuits less than a month apart in 2019 that both ended in residential neighborhoods when troopers fatally shot the drivers who were behind the wheel.
An unspecified majority of the seven commanders favored convening a Chief’s Review Board “to show the Department’s due diligence in dealing with fatal shooting events." As the command staff review dated Jan. 6, 2020, found no policy violations, the commanders recommended that certain OHP policies be reviewed.
Two months later, that board — after conducting the formal, higher-level review — issued a report without mentioning any of the commanders' concerns. Nor did its findings and recommendations indicate there was any evaluation of the suggested policies.
In response to submitted questions, spokeswoman Sarah Stewart wrote that it's not the purpose of a Chief’s Review Board to address concerns and recommendations made in a command staff review.
Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Scully repeatedly has turned down interview requests to discuss agency policies, practices and deadly trooper encounters.
The trooper or troopers with "multiple prior shooting events" on high-risk assignments remain unidentified; OHP hasn't said whether policy violations were found in those events.
"If you have those names, you can submit an open records request for that information," Stewart wrote.
Series of shootings
Documents provided in response to litigation brought by the Tulsa World involving five fatal trooper shootings showed that no disciplinary action had been taken. Supervisory reviews contain summaries of the events and brief findings that no policy violations occurred.
The January 2020 command review convened to discuss the first of three fatal trooper shootings in less than five months in 2019.
A pickup truck ensnared by a 6-foot privacy fence in a neighborhood yard east of downtown Tulsa spun its tires after the wanted driver had tried to flee from a U.S. Marshals Service task force duo in a Jeep.
Trooper Brian Costanza got out of the Jeep's passenger side and positioned himself behind the pickup. His partner, a Tulsa County sheriff's deputy, said he saw the pickup begin to drive in reverse and worried for Costanza's safety, so he rammed it with the Jeep in the same moments Costanza reportedly fired at least 10 gunshots toward the cab.
Two rounds struck William Aubrey Martin III in the back of his head, killing him, on June 27, 2019.
Less than a month later, OHP troopers and McAlester police chased a shoplifting suspect at high speeds and wound up in a residential neighborhood, where a trooper spun out his vehicle, sending it into a yard.
After getting out of his cruiser, Trooper Garrett Gray pointed his pistol at the driver, Mark Anson Schoggins, as the two made eye contact. Another trooper told Schoggins to stop, but Gray shot him three times in his chest through the windshield when Schoggins' vehicle accelerated forward.
Trooper James McKee then began to spray about 10 one-handed gunshots while running after the SUV until it "slow rolled" to a stop in a yard. McKee’s gunfire hit Schoggins once in the back of the head, struck a parked vehicle and pierced the window of an occupied home.
A man was on an exercise bike in his home when he was interrupted by sirens and squealing tires, documents indicate: “He heard a large crash, gunshots, glass break, and a bullet bouncing on the tile floor in his kitchen.”
A Chief's Review Board said McKee’s shooting method was "not a good tactic … evident by the inaccuracy of his rounds."
On Nov. 6, 2019, another U.S. Marshals Service task force that included an OHP trooper was involved in the fatal shooting of Corben Hunter Jones, for whom a Tulsa County arrest warrant had been issued on a charge of lewd molestation.
The Jones fatal shooting might also be a case referenced by the command staff review concerns. The Tulsa World now has filed an open records request with OHP in the matter.
'Just no good reason'
A local officer identified Schoggins as the shoplifting suspect from a liquor store 2½ minutes into the pursuit in McAlester on July 17, 2019.
OHP troopers became the lead pursuers after Schoggins made a U-turn to avoid spike strips on U.S. 69, and McKee attempted to use a vehicle maneuver to spin him out in the middle of five lanes of undivided traffic.
“The trooper tried to PIT (precision immobilization technique) him out about the old hotel down there before the casino and lost control, almost spun out and hit a motorcycle,” the McAlester officer reportedly told colleagues at the scene.
McKee's dash cam shows his cruiser fish-tailing into oncoming lanes of traffic as a motorcyclist slowed down on the highway’s shoulder to avoid McKee’s car and the swerving SUV.
"The danger level in this pursuit was higher than anything else McKee had seen in over 20 years of law enforcement," according to a summary of McKee's internal interview.
Chuck Wexler is the leader of Police Executive Research Forum, a Washington D.C.-based independent think tank of law enforcement officials whose first guiding principle for officers is the sanctity of human life.
“If you know the person’s identity, then get him at his home. Wait for him to come out,” Wexler said. “But the idea that you would chase someone because they shoplifted — we’ve met with prosecutors who aren’t even prosecuting shoplifting anymore — no one’s going to jail for shoplifting.
“So why would you chase him and endanger everybody’s lives? It’s all about proportionality. There’s just no good reason.”
Wexler said proportionality means asking whether endangering lives to try to apprehend a suspect for nonviolent crimes is worth the risk to life and limb.
Geoffrey Alpert, a University of South Carolina professor who researches high-risk police activities, said the need to chase is significantly diminished if a person has been identified.
And if a vehicle isn't reported in the system as stolen, Alpert said, then officers generally can reasonably assume the driver is the owner.
"If (a chase is) for a relatively minor offense, then what are we doing? Why are we putting your family and my family at risk?" Alpert asked.
McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said he couldn't comment on the matter because of litigation brought by Schoggins' estate, which lists the OHP, McAlester Police Department, and Troopers McKee and Gray as defendants.
Making changes
OHP had provided supervisory review documents in two of five fatal trooper shootings after the Tulsa World filed litigation in October. The agency was refusing to release use-of-force records despite the World's having won a previous lawsuit against it for that same reason.
Somehow the supervisor reviews in three fatal trooper shootings weren’t included in the records OHP turned over, despite the newspaper's having specifically asked for them.
The Highway Patrol provided records to the Tulsa World after the newspaper informed the agency of the upcoming publication of an article reporting that some fatal shootings by troopers appeared to lack documentation of supervisory reviews.
In a written reply, Stewart chalked up the issue as an apparent matter of training because OHP records are kept by two separate internal entities.
In an email last week Stewart said the OHP made changes in response to some of the broader concerns noted in the Jan. 6, 2020, command staff review.
The OHP began making plans at some point last year to implement mandatory driver training, Stewart said, which will include updated curriculum instructing troopers to use their vehicles for “cover and concealment” when appropriate in high-risk interactions.
About half of the state troopers are supposed to undergo the training this year, with the other half scheduled for 2022.
She said the agency added part-time assignments in the summer of 2020 for an OHP lieutenant and captain to formally become part of the U.S. Marshals Service to become more involved with troopers on those task forces.