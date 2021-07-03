Fatal shootings streak 'alarming' to OHP commanders, but formal review leaves policies unchanged

A pickup truck ensnared by a 6-foot privacy fence in a neighborhood yard east of downtown Tulsa spun its tires after the wanted driver had tried to flee from a U.S. Marshals Service task force duo in a Jeep.

Trooper Brian Costanza got out of the Jeep's passenger side and positioned himself behind the pickup. His partner, a Tulsa County sheriff's deputy, said he saw the pickup begin to drive in reverse and worried for Costanza's safety, so he rammed it with the Jeep in the same moments Costanza reportedly fired at least 10 gunshots toward the cab.

Two rounds struck William Aubrey Martin III in the back of his head, killing him, on June 27, 2019.

Less than a month later, OHP troopers and McAlester police chased a shoplifting suspect at high speeds and wound up in a residential neighborhood, where a trooper spun out his vehicle, sending it into a yard.

After getting out of his cruiser, Trooper Garrett Gray pointed his pistol at the driver, Mark Anson Schoggins, as the two made eye contact. Another trooper told Schoggins to stop, but Gray shot him three times in his chest through the windshield when Schoggins' vehicle accelerated forward.