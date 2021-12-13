Fatal plane crash near Inola under investigation by Federal Aviation Administration

A Rogers County crash that killed the sole occupant of a small airplane is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Cessna 310 crashed at some point before 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the FAA's preliminary crash report, which lists the twin-engine plane as destroyed. The conditions of the crash were unknown at the time the report was written.
The pilot, the plane's sole occupant, reportedly was making an initial climb when the Cessna crashed near Inola. The pilot's name had not been released.
