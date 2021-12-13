 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal plane crash near Inola under investigation by Federal Aviation Administration
0 Comments

Fatal plane crash near Inola under investigation by Federal Aviation Administration

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Rogers County crash that killed the sole occupant of a small airplane is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Cessna 310 crashed at some point before 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the FAA's preliminary crash report, which lists the twin-engine plane as destroyed. The conditions of the crash were unknown at the time the report was written.

The pilot, the plane's sole occupant, reportedly was making an initial climb when the Cessna crashed near Inola. The pilot's name had not been released.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Job resignation accelerates in America

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert