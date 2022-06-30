Fatal case of West Nile virus reported in Oklahoma

Public health officials have reported a fatality due to West Nile virus in a patient from central Oklahoma.

The patient had been hospitalized, according to a Thursday news release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

West Nile virus is spread through mosquito bites, primarily from Culex mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds, the release states.

Culex mosquitoes are more abundant in mid to late summer amid high temperatures and dry weather, according to OSDH.

“We expect the number of human cases to increase as the temperatures rise throughout the summer,” state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said in a statement. “Typically, summertime is the beginning of the West Nile virus season in Oklahoma, so with more people participating in outdoor activities, there are increased opportunities for encountering infected mosquitoes.”

West Nile virus was found in a Tulsa County mosquito trap last month, according to Tulsa Health Department surveillance information.

Tips to avoid mosquito bites:

• Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin and clothing when going outdoors, particularly between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.

• Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

• Prevent items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flowerpots, children’s toys and tires from holding water to prevent providing mosquitoes a place to breed.

• Empty and refill outdoor water bowls for pets daily.

• Scrub and refill bird baths every three days.

• Clean leaves and debris from rain gutters regularly.

Symptoms, though rare even for those who become infected, are often mild and may include sudden fever, headache, dizziness or muscle weakness, according to OSDH. Patients typically recover within 1-3 weeks.

People older than 50, those with diabetes and with uncontrolled hypertension are more vulnerable to severe neurologic effects if infected with West Nile virus. These symptoms may include confusion or disorientation, loss of consciousness, paralysis, neck stiffness or coma.

West Nile virus may cause long-term effects: difficulty concentrating, migraines, headaches, extreme muscle weakness and tremors, and paralysis of a limb.