Family of victim in infamous Oklahoma murder lashes out at Netflix

OKLAHOMA CITY - The family of a murdered Ada woman is blaming Netflix now that both murder convictions in the infamous 1984 case have been thrown out.

“It has sickened us to see what has been done over the past few years to distort, mislead and outright lie about the facts of the case,” the victim's family said Friday in a statement sent to the media.

The victim, Donna Denice Haraway, disappeared from the McAnally's convenience store in Ada on April 28, 1984. The newlywed college student worked as a clerk there at night. She was 24.

Her remains were found more than a year later in a field near Gerty, about 30 miles away. She had been shot in the head.

