Family of missing man asks for prayers after remains found in Mayes County

After a search in Mayes County discovered human remains, the family of a local man missing since October 2018 has asked for prayers and privacy while a DNA test is pending.

The search for Wesley Still Smoking, a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana, has been active in the Locust Grove area since he was last seen on a trail camera near Murphy. A family representative has updated a social media page with updates from his daughter, Edith Still Smoking.

She reportedly was informed by Mayes County sheriff's deputies of a search planned for Monday with a team of dozens out with drones and cadaver dogs. Although DNA has yet to confirm the identity of the remains found, "nearby evidence" was said to point to Still Smoking, whose 79th birthday was coming up in June.

"Many have asked how they can help during this time, and with the circumstances such as the searches being called off or other issues, that has been difficult to answer aside from requesting continuous prayers," a family representative said in the Facebook post. 

An online fundraiser that previously went toward search efforts will shift to a goal of returning Still Smoking's remains to his native Montana, according to organizers.

031622-tul-nws-stillsmoking

Still Smoking
