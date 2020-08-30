Families, long-term care facilities struggle through pandemic uncertainty

"But it's being brought in from outside. We are COVID-free in the buildings now, but ... (COVID) is coming in from the outside," Green said.

"If society helps us out and will do the things it's supposed to," she said, contact with residents would not have to be so limited.

In Oklahoma, long-term care facilities are allowed to open under a three-phase process but are given considerable discretion in doing so. It appears none have removed all restrictions to this point and all are limiting access to residents and personnel.

"I've had people say ... staff gets to go in," said Green. "It's a weighted risk. I have to have the staff to take care of people. Have to."

Green said she knows people are angry and fearful and she's willing to let them take some of that out on her, but that she has to consider all the implications "so we don't see here what happened in Washington and New York."

Some family members and advocates, though, think management is at best overprotective and at worst reluctant to reveal just how thinly stretched they are. At Wednesday's interim study, a man from Ardmore detailed his lengthy struggle with a facility where his mother lived until her recent death.