LAWTON — State officials are scrambling to investigate disturbing reports of abuse and neglect at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center — problems that family members complain have grown increasingly worse under a no visitors lock-down imposed in response to COVID-19.
"They're treated worse than prisoners. It's awful," said Sue Forbis, whose husband, U.S. Army veteran Danney Forbis, 83, is a resident of the facility.
Complaints are under investigation by the Adult Protective Services Division of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and a report is expected within a week, said Joel Kintsel, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.
"At this point, we're just going to let that investigation take its course," Kintsel said, adding the agency will share the results of the investigation once it is complete.