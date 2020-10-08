Fake opioid pills have been lethal, may still be circulating, Oklahoma agency warns

OKLAHOMA CITY - At least 10 Oklahomans have died in the last five months from fake oxycodone pills, and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is warning that more people could be at risk.
Two people in Grady County died this week from overdosing on the pills, which tested positive for fentanyl, ONB officials said.
“Fentanyl is a powerful and cheap drug that can be 100 to 1,000 times more potent than morphine or heroin,” OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said in a news release. “It is often purchased on the black market by drug organizations who use it as a filler in heroin, or press the powder into pills that resemble legitimate U.S. pharmaceuticals.”
Woodward said the fake pills are blue in color and stamped to look like 30 milligram oxycodone, which is an opioid. Side-by-side, it would be hard for anyone to tell the difference, he said.
